SpiceJet's 'Book Befikar Sale' about to end, book your domestic flight tickets at Rs 899; check details

New Delhi: SpiceJet's 'Book Befikar Sale' is about to end shortly and you have got just a few hours left to book your domestic flight tickets at Rs 899.

The domestic flight tickets are starting at Rs 899 (all-inclusive) and the flyers can also enjoy a one-time waiver on the change/cancellation fee (applicable on modification/cancellation done 21 days in advance to the date of departure).

In addition, the customers also get a free voucher of equivalent to the base fare amount up to a maximum of Rs 1000 per customer, per flight.

The sale started on January 13, 2021, and will close on January 17, while the travel period is from April 1 to September 30, 2021.

The company also said, "Since a little extra is always welcome, enjoy add-on services like seats, meals, SpiceMax and You1st at exclusively discounted prices."

The flyers can book their preferred seat for flat Rs 149 and meals at Rs 249. Moreover, SpiceJet is also providing its SpiceMax service at flat Rs 799 that includes priority services, complimentary meals, and seats with extra legroom.

Notably, in its bid to enhance connectivity between the metros and key non-metro cities, the airline has also launched new flights on Hyderabad-Vishakhapatnam-Hyderabad, Chennai-Shirdi-Chennai, Kolkata-Goa-Kolkata, Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad and Kolkata-Port Blair-Kolkata sectors.

So, hurry up and start booking before the offer ends.