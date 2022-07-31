Sprite changes colour of iconic green bottle to clear white after 60 years, here's why
All good things eventually come to an end, but it's preferable to get rid of obsolete designs.
- Sprite is replacing its iconic green bottle with a white one.
- As per the company, it is simpler to reuse clear plastic than green plastic for making new bottles.
- Sprite logo will also be updated to feature a clear "Recycle Me" message.
After more than 60 years, Sprite is replacing its iconic green bottle with a white one that is sustainable and kind to the environment. Sprite's parent company, Coco-Cola Co, said that the new look will be implemented starting on August 1, 2022. According to Coco-Cola Co., the decision to alter the bottle's packaging was made to "promote a circular economy for plastic packaging." Read More: Godfrey Phillips India Q1 net profit rises 16.6% to Rs 131.05 crore
For the uninitiated, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) used to make the green bottle is primarily utilised to create single-use items like carpets and garments. According to Coco-Cola Co., it is simpler to reuse clear plastic than green plastic for making new bottles. Read More: Will Centre extend ITR filing date beyond July 31 deadline? Income Tax Department shares important message
“The recycled material is more often converted into single-use items like clothing and carpeting that cannot be recycled into new PET bottles,” the statement read.
Coca-Cola and R3Cycle, a reprocessing company, have teamed up to implement bottle-to-bottle recycling throughout the United States.
Julian Ochoa, chief executive officer of R3CYCLE -a recycling company that works with Coca-Cola Consolidated, said, "When recycled, clear PET Sprite bottles can be remade into [new] bottles, helping drive a circular economy for plastic."
The Sprite logo will also be updated to feature a clear "Recycle Me" message. However, packaging designs and the distinctive green cap will keep the "iconic" green legacy alive.
