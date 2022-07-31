New Delhi: All good things eventually come to an end, but it's preferable to get rid of obsolete designs.

After more than 60 years, Sprite is replacing its iconic green bottle with a white one that is sustainable and kind to the environment. Sprite's parent company, Coco-Cola Co, said that the new look will be implemented starting on August 1, 2022. According to Coco-Cola Co., the decision to alter the bottle's packaging was made to "promote a circular economy for plastic packaging." Read More: Godfrey Phillips India Q1 net profit rises 16.6% to Rs 131.05 crore

For the uninitiated, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) used to make the green bottle is primarily utilised to create single-use items like carpets and garments. According to Coco-Cola Co., it is simpler to reuse clear plastic than green plastic for making new bottles. Read More: Will Centre extend ITR filing date beyond July 31 deadline? Income Tax Department shares important message

“The recycled material is more often converted into single-use items like clothing and carpeting that cannot be recycled into new PET bottles,” the statement read.

Coca-Cola and R3Cycle, a reprocessing company, have teamed up to implement bottle-to-bottle recycling throughout the United States.

Julian Ochoa, chief executive officer of R3CYCLE -a recycling company that works with Coca-Cola Consolidated, said, "When recycled, clear PET Sprite bottles can be remade into [new] bottles, helping drive a circular economy for plastic."

The Sprite logo will also be updated to feature a clear "Recycle Me" message. However, packaging designs and the distinctive green cap will keep the "iconic" green legacy alive.