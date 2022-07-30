New Delhi: For taxpayers, the last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) is July 31, 2022. So, if you earn a taxable salary, you will need to file tax returns by last date to make sure you don’t face a penalty. For the past month or so, the Income Tax Department is constantly asking taxpayers to file ITR before the deadline which is July 31, 2022.

The Income Tax Department has been sharing information about the number of taxpayers who have already filed their ITRs, along with other information to encourage others who haven’t filed their returns to submit the documents as soon as possible. (ALSO READ: ITR Filing for financial year 2021-22: Filing ITR with multiple Form 16? Here’s how to do it)

Over 4.09 crore ITRs filed till 28th July, 2022 & more than 36 lakh ITRs filed on 28th July, 2022 itself.

The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022.

Please file your ITR now, if not filed as yet. Avoid late fee.

Pl visit: https://t.co/GYvO3n9wMf#ITR #FileNow pic.twitter.com/p0ABBuoZ6r — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 29, 2022

“Please file your ITR now, if not filed as yet. Avoid late fees,” the Income Tax Department said in its tweet. The message from the department seems to be the last reminder to the taxpayers who haven’t filed their tax returns yet.

Meanwhile, if taxpayers fail to file their returns by July 31 deadline, they will have to face a monetary policy. For taxpayers with a yearly income up to Rs 5 lakh, the late fee is Rs 1,000. If your annual income is more than Rs. 5 lakh, the late fee is Rs. 5,000. You can file the ITRs till December 31, 2022, to file your return.