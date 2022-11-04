BYJU makes star-footballer Lionel Messi its global ambassador for 'education for all' initiative

New Delhi: India Edtech giant BYJU has announced to sign a contract with the star-footballer Lionel Messi as a global ambassador for its equitable education social service arm called ‘Education for All’. The company said on Friday.

“I chose to partner with BYJU’S because their mission to make everyone fall in love with learning perfectly aligns with my values. High-quality education changes lives, and BYJU’S has transformed the career paths of millions of students worldwide. I hope to inspire young learners to reach and remain at the top,” Lionel Messi commented for the deal.

"We are honoured and excited to collaborate with Lionel Messi as our global ambassador. He rose from the grassroots to become one of the most successful sports persons ever. That is the kind of opportunity that BYJU'S Education For All (EFA) wants to create for the nearly 5.5 million children it currently empowers. No one represents the power of enhancing human potential more than Lionel Messi," BYJU'S co-founder Divya Gokulnath said.

"It is not really surprising that the greatest player of all time is also the greatest learner of all time. I am sure this partnership will inspire millions of people around the world to dream bigger and learn better," Gokulnath added.

It is to be noted that BYJU has become the official sponsor of the FIFI World Cup 2022 that is going to be held in Qatar.

Lionel Messi is one of the world’s top footballers who plays with Agrentina. He is currently associated with German football club PSG.