New Delhi: As we all know the increasing presence of women as entrepreneurs has led to significant business and economic growth in India. Now, there is a wave of entrepreneurship in the country. Women-owned business companies are playing a promising role in building society by producing employment opportunities in the country, bringing in demographic shifts and inspiring the next generation of women founders.

Introducing a woman who is India's wealthiest woman. With property holdings worth crores, she stands as a symbol of success and empowerment. You will be surprised to know that her company's value soaring to an impressive 28,773 crore demonstrates her business acumen and leadership in the corporate world.

Farah Malik Bhanji Breaks Stereotypes

Beyond mere wealth, she represents resilience, breaking barriers, and defying stereotypes. Her story is not just about financial success but also about challenging norms and inspiring others to pursue their dreams. She is Farah Malik Bhanji who is a managing director (MD) of the Metro brand, which sells premium shoes.

Let's delve into the journey of this remarkable woman, unravelling the secrets behind her remarkable achievements and the impact she's making in both business and society. (Also Read: Man Behind Kajaria Ceramics: From Leaving Engineering Degree In US To Building Rs 20,000 Crore Empire In India)

Farah Malik Bhanji is the daughter of billionaire Rafique Malik, who is the company's chairman. This company was founded by her grandfather, Malik Tejani, in 1955 in Mumbai. Farah transformed the company Metro Shoes into a new era of modern retail. The company's brands include Mochi, Metro, and Walkway.

Company's Market Capitalisation

The company's market capitalisation was Rs 35,117 crore as of December 8. She is the second of five daughters. His father, Rafique, has a real-time net worth of Rs 21,697 crore as of April 12. The most promising business woman Farah has more than 20 years of experience in the footwear industry.

She has played a crucial role in reshaping the company for the new era. Farah Malik Bhanji started her career in marketing before moving on to revamp Metro Brands Limited's technology roadmap and supply chain. The company has an extensive network of over 598 stores across 136 Indian cities. (Also Read: From An LIC Agent To Billionaire Industrialist, Read The Inspiring Journey Of Lachhman Das Mittal)

Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Wife Owns Minority Stake

Notably, the company was listed in December 2021. The late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife, Rekha, owns a minority stake in Metro Brands. Her consistent efforts grabbed a stronghold as

Metro Brands Ltd. continues to soar on the stock market, with a market cap of Rs. 28,773 crore.