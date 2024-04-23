From An LIC Agent To Billionaire Industrialist, Read The Inspiring Journey Of Lachhman Das Mittal

New Delhi: Imagine reaching the conventional retirement age of 60 where most people envision a leisurely lifestyle with pensions and provident funds which is a well-deserved reward after years of corporate dedication. For many the idea of venturing into entrepreneurship post-retirement may seem like a distant dream. Yet, amidst these common narratives there are people who defy convention.

One such remarkable journey is that of a Lachhman Das Mittal. He is a shining example of how retirement can mark the beginning of a vibrant entrepreneurial adventure rather than the end of professional growth.

Earned title for India’s oldest billionaire

Mittal at the age of 93 holds the position of being India’s oldest billionaire. The title was previously held by Keshub Mahindra until his demise at the age of 99 in April 2023. Mittal’s remarkable rise to billionaire status as the chairman of Sonalika Group underscores his extraordinary journey. He began his career as an ordinary life insurance agent with LIC. (Also Read: Man Behind Kajaria Ceramics: From Leaving Engineering Degree In US To Building Rs 20,000 Crore Empire In India)

Gold medalist In MA English

After completing his graduation from a government college he decided to pursue his post graduation studies in Urdu and English where he achieved the gold medal in MA English. In 1955, he embarked on his career with LIC. He faced bankruptcy from a failed agricultural equipment business. Despite facing setbacks he did not give up and his entrepreneurial spirit never wavered. (Also Read: Hong Kong Bans Sale Of Indian Brands MDH And Everest Spices)

Reinvested in Sonalika Tractors

After Mittal’s retirement in 1996 he decided to reinvest his savings in Sonalika Tractors. This decision proved to be transformative as the business experienced rapid expansion. Today. Sonalika Tractors has business activities spanning across 120 nations worldwide. It has a manufacturing presence in Hoshiarpur, Punjab and it operates in five countries.

Mitlla’s son, Amrit Sagar Mittal and Deepak Mittal have taken the charge of day-to-day operations of Sonalika Group. Mittal remains actively engaged in the company’s affairs. He often visits his offices. His grandsons, Sushant and Raman are also involved in the company.