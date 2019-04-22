Suffering losses worth crores due to ban: TikTok's parent company tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, told Supreme Court on Monday that it is suffering losses worth crores due to a ban on the video creating and sharing app.

TikTok was banned in India ' for encouraging pornography' following an order from the Madras High Court. ByteDance had filed a plea against the order in Supreme Court and informed it on Monday that the High Court order had been passed without hearing the company's argument.

ByteDance also told the apex court that it is suffering losses worth crores each day due to the ban.

The Supreme Court, in turn, told the company that it can put its arguments in front of the High Court on April 24 - the date of the next hearing. The top court further said that the ban on the app would be considered null and void if the High Court does not pass an order on that day.

Following the April 3 order of the Madras High Court, the Centre had told Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their respective platforms.

Till that point in time, the app had been downloaded more than 240 million times in India alone even though many found that some of its contents are highly inappropriate.