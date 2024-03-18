NewsBusinessCompanies
THIRD WAVE COFFEE

Sushant Goel Steps Down From Third Wave Coffee CEO Position; Rajat Luthra To Take Over

Sushant will remain involved in fostering the growth and advancement of the fast-growing Indian coffee brand.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 08:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sushant Goel Steps Down From Third Wave Coffee CEO Position; Rajat Luthra To Take Over File Photo

New Delhi: The co-founder and CEO of Third Wave Coffee, Sushant Goel has stepped down from the CEO position and moved into a board member role. Rajat Luthra, currently the CEO of KFC India and Nepal will take over as Goel starting from the first quarter of the next fiscal year (FY25). This change follows six months after the company's successful Series C funding round worth $35 million.

According to a press release from the company, Sushant will remain involved in fostering the growth and advancement of the fast-growing Indian coffee brand. Rajat Luthra is an experienced professional with more than thirty years of expertise in the FMCG and QSR industries. He has led the operations of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in India and Nepal for the past decade. (Also Read: Narayana Murthy Gifts Rs 240 Crore Worth of Infosys Shares To 4-Month-Old Grandson)

“As Sushant transitions to his new role on the board, we are confident that his guidance and strategic insights will continue to steer us towards even greater success. We also warmly welcome Rajat, who has rich experience with QSRs at scale, and are excited about the fresh perspective and leadership he will bring to the table,” a statement issued jointly by WestBridge Capital and Creagis mentioned. (Also Read: Government To Purchase 1650 Tonnes Of Onions For Export To Bangladesh)

Third Wave Coffee has expanded from a sole store in Koramangala to over 100 branches in eight cities. The company secured $35 million in Series C funding last year from Creaegis and WestBridge Capital. In May 2022, WestBridge Capital spearheaded a $21-million Series B round, with contributions from multiple angel investors.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there an uproar regarding Uttan Dargah?
DNA Video
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!