Jul 06, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

New Delhi: Recently a video of a boy --apparently a swiggy delivery executive--riding on a horse to deliver food amidst Mumbai rain became viral on social media. Swiggy has now posted on their social handles a Quest to find the delivery partner. In an instagram post, laced with wit and sarcasm, Swiggy has announced a bounty of Rs 5,000 for netizens and food lover, who can identify the person in the video.

Swiggy had recently 'deactivated' a delivery executive who sent creepy messages to woman. After a woman shared 'creepy' messages like "miss you lot," from a Swiggy agent who delivered groceries at her doorstep, the company said that the delivery executive has been 'deactivated' from the platform upon investigation.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy connects consumers to over 2,00,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities. Its quick commerce grocery service Instamart is present in 29 cities. In December 2021, Swiggy announced to pour $700 million into Instamart. Last month, Swiggy acquired Dineout, a dining out and restaurant tech platform, for nearly $200 million.

