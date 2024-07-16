Swiggy, BigBasket, Zomato To Soon Home-Deliver Alcohols In THESE States? Reports

New Delhi: Online delivery platforms like Swiggy, BigBasket and Zomato may soon deliver low-alcoholic drinks such as wine, beer and liqueurs at your home, as per a report in the Economic Times.

The ET report said that New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Kerala are a few states that is contemplating a pilot project on the same.

"This is to cater to a growing expat population especially in larger cities, changing profiles of consumers who perceive moderate alcohol-content spirits as recreational drinking along with meals, and women and senior citizens who have flagged buying from traditional liquor vends and shop-front experiences as unpleasant," one of the executives, seeking anonymity told ET.

The authorities are still ascertaining the pros and cons involved in the move, and also seeking feedback from e-commerce platforms and spirits manufacturers on home delivery if liquor before launching a pilot. ET said

State governments of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra had allowed for home delivery of liquor during Covid lockdown, to avoid crowding during the period. Currently, it is allowed only in Odisha and West Bengal.

West Bengal Liquor Home Delivery

The West Bengal government allowed for home delivery of liquor and the State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) has a website through which people over 21 years of age can place orders.

Chhattisgarh Liquor Home Delivery During Covid

The Chhattisgarh government has launched a web portal after the state-run CSMCL (Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited), through which people could book orders directly. People had to register their mobile number, Aadhaar number and address for placing the order online which will be confirmed through an OTP (one time password).