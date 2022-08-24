New Delhi: Food delivery platform Swiggy has decided to give a treat to GOT (Game of Thrones) fans by changing the real time motorbike icon on order tracking platform with a dragon. The recent development came after the premiere of the first episode of much-awaited GOT prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ on Disney+Hotstar on 21 August. The new change became effective from 23 August.

(ALSO READ: YouTube Shorts arriving soon on smart Android TVs)

While announcing the new development with a video on its official twitter handle, Swiggy wrote, “So @Disneyhotstar sent us some dragons for our delivery fleet iykyk #HOTDonHotstar.” The video it posted showing the dragon instead of motorbike rider on its order tracking page in real time.

(ALSO READ: Apple says No work from Home! Employees HIT BACK with a petition)

Besides, Swiggy even replaced the order text on the tracking page and now it comes ‘Fire will reign…Hunger will not. Our dragon rider is on the way’.

Set in the mystical world of R.R.R Martin’s, House of the Dragon is taking the story 200 years back from GOT. House of the Dragon is a prequel to the famous HBO tv series Game of Thrones which was premiered on HBO from 2011 to 2019, comprising 8 episodes. It is to be noted that fans had disappointed in the last two episodes of GOT.

House of the Dragon premiered on Sunday evening drew 9.98 million viewers in the United States across HBO's platform, making it "the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO", the television network's owner, WarnerMedia, said in a statement late Monday.