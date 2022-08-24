NewsTechnology
YouTube Shorts arriving soon on smart Android TVs

"YouTube TV will gain something called Mosaic Mode, which will allow subscribers to watch up to four live feeds at the same time by dividing the TV screen into quadrants," said the report. At least one of the new features could arrive in an update "in the coming months."

Last Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 12:26 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • YouTube is set to launch its short-form video app Shorts on YouTube TV.
  • YouTube Shorts has reached 30 billion daily views and is growing exponentially.
  • YouTube TV is also planning to let viewers watch up to four live streams via a new feature "Mosaic Mode."

New Delhi: Google-owned YouTube is set to launch its short-form video app Shorts on its smart TV platform called YouTube TV. The company has told its partners about the support for YouTube shorts to YouTube's app for Android TV and Google TV, reports Protocol has learned.

YouTube Shorts has reached 30 billion daily views and is growing exponentially. According to the report, YouTube TV is also planning to let viewers watch up to four live streams simultaneously via a new feature called "Mosaic Mode." (Also Read: Who’s changing the world of marketing?)

YouTube isn't the first service to bring short-form vertical videos to the TV screen. TikTok has been experimenting with smart TV interfaces for some time. (Also Read: NPS Account: New PFRDA rule, PoPs to get commission of Rs 10,000 on opening NPS account from September 1 --Details inside)

"YouTube TV will gain something called Mosaic Mode, which will allow subscribers to watch up to four live feeds at the same time by dividing the TV screen into quadrants," said the report. At least one of the new features could arrive in an update "in the coming months."

