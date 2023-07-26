Swiggy Instamart's Viral Tweet: The Ultimate Guide To Write A Resignation Letter Takes The Internet By Storm - See The Post

New Delhi: Most of us do not entertain the idea of putting up with a poisonous workplace environment these days. The hardest part of quitting a job when things go entirely out of control is preparing a resignation letter. Yes, the draught that made you want to rip your hair out since it included all of your complaints, rage, and office politics. All of this, but in a more restrained way. Hard, isn't it?

A unique idea for a resignation letter has been offered by Swiggy Instamart, and it will undoubtedly make you grin. The post, which was tweeted, demonstrates how several snacks from Instamart were utilised to create the resignation letter. If 'UNO' appears in the letter, it is so subtly hidden.

how to quit your job using Instamart pic.twitter.com/CyhSDyvWaq July 24, 2023

The post has received a tonne of feedback and over 85k views. People laughed a lot and even made comments about how Swiggy Instamart managed to make such a serious subject humorous. Many people commented that the letter's words were exactly what they wanted to tell their supervisors.

Take a look at the Twitterati reactions:

