New Delhi: Pallonji Mistry is one of the few names that is as closely associated with the corporate world in India. He is the chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and one of the most illustrious and prosperous businessmen in the nation. Few people in India are as well-known as Pallonji Mistry. One of India's wealthiest men, Pallonji is still on the rise.

He is also one of the richest people in the world and a billionaire. But how did he manage to be so prosperous? What is his tale, then? Let's have a look into Pallonji Mistry's incredible life and career in more detail here!

Who Is Pallonji Mistry?

Pallonji Mistry was born in a Gujarat-based Parsi family in 1929. Pallonji started off as a young boy working for his family's construction firm because his father was a successful businessman.

He attended college in England after graduating from high school and received a degree in civil engineering. After graduating, he went back to India, where he took over the family business after his father passed away in 1954.

Pallonji Mistry: Professional Journey

Pallonji Mistry immediately established a reputation as a shrewd and prosperous businessman. The Taj Hotel in Mumbai was one of his first significant undertakings. The work was finished on time and within the allocated budget.

Throughout his career, he would go on to perform numerous more significant tasks, such as the construction of the Bombay Stock Exchange and the Gateway of India. Shapoorji Pallonji Group, one of the most well-known businesses in India, is led by Pallonji Mistry.

Pallonji Mistry: Personal Life

Pat Parin Dubash, an Irish woman, was Mistry's wife. He had two daughters and two sons. His youngest son Cyrus Mistry formerly served as chairman of the Tata group, while his eldest son Shapoor Mistry is in charge of the Shapoorji Pallonji group. The eldest of Mistry's two daughters, Laila, is married to Ratan Tata's half-brother Noel. Aloo is the other daughter.

Pallonji Mistry: Citizenship

In 2003, Pallonji renounced his Indian citizenship and converted to Irish citizenship. As per media reports, the business tycoon's this move is because of his Irish wife. He remained in his Mumbai mansion in Walkeshwar, which has a sea view and refrained from leaving the country.

It's possible that his family's interest in Ireland was sparked by their love of horses. In Pune, India, Mistry owned a 10,000-square-foot home and a 200-acre stud farm.

Pallonji Mistry: Net Worth

Pallonji Mistry is one of India's wealthiest men. His projected net worth as of March 2019 is $17 billion.