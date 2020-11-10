Oops! Tanishq does it again, pulls down Diwali commercial after massive backlash on social media

Mumbai/ New Delhi: Tata group's jewellery brand Tanishq has yet again landed in a soup after it’s Diwali advertisement featuring actors Neena Gupta, Nimrat Kaur, Sayani Gupta and Alaya F received massive backlash on social media.

This comes in less than a month after jewellery brand had to pull down an advertisement for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

"I'm hoping to meet my mom after really long, definitely not firecrackers. I don't think anybody should light any firecrackers, but lot of diyas," Sayani Gupta says in the ad released across social media platforms last Thursday.

However, the advertisement did not go down well with a section of social media users, who took offence at message of the advertisement to avoid firecrackers during Diwali.

"Why should anyone advise Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting Crackers," BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi tweeted.

Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting Crackers. We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam. https://t.co/EfmNNDXWFD — C T Ravi (@CTRavi_BJP) November 8, 2020

Here are some other twitter reactions

This man knows more about the significance of Deepawali than the creative team of many Desi corporates like @TanishqJewelry pic.twitter.com/GpIeFXK4Y3 — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) November 10, 2020

Now, Tanishq has released Diwali advertisement saying that no one should burst firecrackers. They've partially removed the ad Meanwhile, 240% rise in stubble burning cases in Punjab in 2020 but lectures are only for Diwali as Diwali is the soft target & other reasons are ignored — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) November 10, 2020

This is How @TanishqJewelry Wishes on Deepavali and Eid Still Do you Want to Purchase Gold from @TanishqJewelry Who Mocking Hinduism, Who Insult Hindu Festival?#ThisDiwali_BoycottTanishq and Teach Lesson to Anti Hindus. pic.twitter.com/5fBNt5c0rc — Mohan Gowda (@Mohan_HJS) November 10, 2020

This comes within a month of Tanishq pulling down an ad featuring an inter-faith couple after being trolled by some netizens.