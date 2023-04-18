Tata Coffee Q4 Consolidated Net Up 19.66% At Rs 48.80 Crore

New Delhi: Tata Coffee on Tuesday reported a 19.66 percent growth in consolidated net profit during the quarter ending March 31, 2023, at Rs 48.80 crore compared to the same period of the previous fiscal.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 40.78 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2021-22, Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing. (Also Read: Apple Launches 1st Retail Store In Mumbai: Check Five Lesser-Known Facts)

Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 10.17 percent to Rs 723.01 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 656.26 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. (Also Read: Top 10 Most Iconic Apple Stores In World: Check Out The List)

For the full year (2022-23), the company posted 77.91 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 262.84 crore compared to Rs 147.73 crore in FY22.

The consolidated revenue from operations grew by 20.59 percent at Rs 2,850.16 crore during FY23, compared to Rs 2,363.50 crore in FY22.

Shares of the company on Tuesday closed at Rs 207.90, up 0.48 percent on BSE.