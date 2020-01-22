Tata Consultancy Services eyes business-friendly Budget 2020

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the giant in IT Services, Consulting, Technology and Digital Solutions, is expecting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to come up with a business-friendly Budget 2020-21. TCS Chief Operating Officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam spoke to Zee Business on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on a range of issues from Union Budget 2020 to technology for the creation of a greener world and even the current geopolitical tensions.

"I hope that this will be a business-friendly budget. The way the government has been taking inputs and promoting foreign investments as well as, questions related to what each industry needs have been asked and we have been very explicit about what we want. The government has been very receptive. So, we are hoping the Finance Minister will pull something great for all of us," hoped Subramaniam.

The TCS COO pointed out that India has a huge young population which is a positive sign when the Indian economy is in a slowdown and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and manufacturing numbers are not very strong.

Lauding the younger generation for their positivity and initiative, he said, "All these numbers are one thing but we have to bank on the young population of India. I think that they all believe that tomorrow will be better than today. I went and met youngsters on college campuses or the people who joined TCS and they are extremely optimistic with a belief that the future is going to be much better. Interestingly, they asked me a question that NSG you spent 30 years to reach where you are, if I join TCS can I reach your position in half the time that you took for to get that. Such is the aspiration and energy level that they display. Thus, this is the big hope and strength that India has. I think we need to enable them and be meaningful to them unconditionally."

Finance Minister Sitharaman will present Budget 2020 on February 1. With the economy in a slowdown over the last few quarters, Sitharaman is expected to come up with budgetary proposals to revive growth and energise the different sectors.