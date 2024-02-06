Tata Neu Set To Challenge Zomato And Swiggy In Food Delivery Market

New Delhi: According to information from four individuals familiar with the matter, Tata Neu, the comprehensive app from the Indian conglomerate is set to expand into the food ordering sector by leveraging the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

"It is likely to be launched for closed-user group trials in the next few days. But, the feature may still be a month or more away from going live for the broader public," stated one of the individuals, as per the report.

According to the Moneycontrol report, an individual mentioned that the intention behind entering the food ordering industry is to create a 'high-frequency use case,' encouraging consumers to return to the app regularly.

“This will give a chance to Tata Neu to cross-sell its other products on the app — across categories like apparel, jewellery, grocery, electronics, flights and more,” another person stated.

The Tata Neu app offers food options, displaying menus from restaurants within the Tata Group such as Taj. However, following the integration with ONDC the app will expand its food options to include a wide array of eateries across various cities.

As of now, Swiggy and Zomato dominate the food delivery market accounting for more than 95 percent of market share.