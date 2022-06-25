NewsBusinessCompanies
TCS INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

TCS 2022 Internship Program: Check how to apply, eligibility details

The internships at TCS can range in length from six to eight weeks for short internships to 16 to 18 weeks for long internships. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 09:01 PM IST
  • TCS has opened the registrations for the 2022 Internship Program.
  • TCS offers the flexibility to customize the length of internship in some circumstances.

Trending Photos

TCS 2022 Internship Program: Check how to apply, eligibility details

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company according to market capitalization, has opened the registrations for the 2022 Internship Program. The IT major is inviting applications from interested interns to pursue an internship with the company in the field of Computer Science (CS). The IT firm is seeking students who have impressive educational qualifications and a passion for research and development. 

“If you have a consistent, shining academic record, coupled with a passion for R&D, come join us to conduct research in an industrial R&D environment and solve industry-scale problems under the supervision of senior researchers," TCS said in its official statement. (ALSO READ: After Coinbase, Vauld, Bitcoin trading platform Bitpanda lays off 250 employees) 

The internships can range in length from six to eight weeks for short internships to 16 to 18 weeks for long internships. However, TCS offers the flexibility to customize the length in some circumstances. (ALSO READ: No person-to-person transactions via FASTags, NCPI clarifies on fraud videos) 

TCS 2022 Internship Program Eligibility

Students and researchers who are pursuing a Ph.D., MS, M Tech, or are in their final year of BE or B Tech are eligible to apply for the Computer Science related internship offered by TCS. 

However, TCS is also accepting students pursuing master's and doctoral degrees in psychology, sociology, economics, mathematics, game design, and organizational behaviour. 

TCS is acknowledged by AIESEC as a Global Exchange Partner. For the unversed, more than 200 AISEC interns receive career development opportunities each year via the company’s ACE Program.

How to apply to TCS 2022 Internship Program 

If you're interested in applying to the TCS 2022 Internship Program, you will need to fill out the form on the official portal. Students can email to careers.research@tcs.com to get help with any questions. 

TCS Internship ProgramTata Consultancy ServicesTCSInternship

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath