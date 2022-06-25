TCS 2022 Internship Program: Check how to apply, eligibility details

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company according to market capitalization, has opened the registrations for the 2022 Internship Program. The IT major is inviting applications from interested interns to pursue an internship with the company in the field of Computer Science (CS). The IT firm is seeking students who have impressive educational qualifications and a passion for research and development.

"If you have a consistent, shining academic record, coupled with a passion for R&D, come join us to conduct research in an industrial R&D environment and solve industry-scale problems under the supervision of senior researchers," TCS said in its official statement.

The internships can range in length from six to eight weeks for short internships to 16 to 18 weeks for long internships. However, TCS offers the flexibility to customize the length in some circumstances.

TCS 2022 Internship Program Eligibility

Students and researchers who are pursuing a Ph.D., MS, M Tech, or are in their final year of BE or B Tech are eligible to apply for the Computer Science related internship offered by TCS.

However, TCS is also accepting students pursuing master's and doctoral degrees in psychology, sociology, economics, mathematics, game design, and organizational behaviour.

TCS is acknowledged by AIESEC as a Global Exchange Partner. For the unversed, more than 200 AISEC interns receive career development opportunities each year via the company’s ACE Program.

How to apply to TCS 2022 Internship Program

If you're interested in applying to the TCS 2022 Internship Program, you will need to fill out the form on the official portal. Students can email to careers.research@tcs.com to get help with any questions.