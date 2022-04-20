New Delhi: The last date to register for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Atlas Hiring programme is today (April 20). Eligible candidates can apply for non-engineering job roles on the official portal till April 20.

As part of the TCS Atlas Hiring programme, the most-valued Indian IT company is hiring candidates who completed their educational degrees in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The IT giant noted that the TCS Atlas Hiring is “designed exclusively for impressive talent with a passion for innovation, and those who believe they can reimagine business functioning through a data-centric approach.”

TCS Atlas Hiring Eligibility

Students must have studied M.Sc (Mathematics/Statistics/Economics) or MA (Economics) to be eligible for applying for TCS Atlas Hiring. As mentioned above, candidates who passed out in 2020, 2021 and 2022 are only eligible for registration on the official site.

Here’s How to Apply for TCS Atlas Hiring:

Step 1: Candidates are required to register for TCS Atlas Hiring on the TCS NextStep portal. Eligible applicants will have to share personal and academic details on the portal. Once a candidate completes the registration, the individual will be able to see status as ‘Application Received’ and above. Candidates will be provided with a CT/DT ID.

Step 2: Candidates who already have a CT/DT ID can directly log on to the TCS Next Step Portal to complete the application.

Step 3: Candidates who haven’t created an account on TCS Next Step Portal can click on the ‘Register Now’ option. TCS pointed out that such candidates will have to choose the category ‘IT’ to move ahead with their application.

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter asked details and submit their application form.

Step 5: Finally, click on the link here. TCS says that visiting the link is a mandatory step.

Note: Multiple entries from a single candidate for TCS Atlas Hiring will lead to disqualification. Also Read: Bengal Global Business Summit: State to work on 8 pillars of development, says CM Mamata Banerjee

- Candidates can connect with the TCS helpdesk via email at ilp.support@tcs.com or they can call 1800 209 3111 to get help regarding the hiring. Also Read: iPhone 14 series front camera features leaked online! Check details

Live TV

#mute