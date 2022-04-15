New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is inviting applications from engineering graduates from the year of passing 2019, 2020 and 2021. Interested applicants can submit their applications for the off-campus hiring programme on the company’s official website. The last date to apply for the TCS Off Campus Hiring 2022 is today, April 15.

“To harness the abundance of talent and ensure no great potential misses out on the opportunity to build a greater future with us, we present to you TCS Off Campus Hiring for engineering graduates from the year of passing (YOP) 2019, 2020 and 2021,” TCS said on its official website.

TCS Off Campus Hiring Eligibility

Candidates who have completed their engineering degrees in 2019, 2020 or 2021 can apply for the jobs, provided they have a “minimum aggregate (all subjects in all semesters) marks of 60% or 6 CGPA in each of Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination.”

Candidates who have completed “B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc from any specialisation offered by a recognised university or college are eligible.” However, there should be no gap year in education and applicants should have completed their full-time education within the stipulated course duration.

In case of a gap or break in education, candidates are required to declare it in their application. “Overall academic gap should not exceed 24 months until highest qualification. Relevant document proof, as applicable, will be checked for gaps in education,” TCS said.

As far as the age limit is concerned, candidates should be 18 to 28 years of age to apply for the TCS Off Campus Hiring 2022. Also, applicants with pending backlogs are not eligible to apply for the job.

How to Apply For TCS Off-Campus Hiring

Step 1. Candidates are required to first log on to the TCS Next Step Portal at https://nextstep.tcs.com/campus/.

Step 2. On the homepage, candidates will have to create their accounts to apply for the TCS Off Campus hiring process. Registered users can use their credentials to log in to the portal.

Step 3: New users will have to click on the ‘Apply For Drive’ option.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Register Now’ option.

Step 5: You will now have to choose the category ‘IT’.

Step 6: Enter your details and submit the application form and click on “Apply For Drive”. Also Read: Big blow to common man in Pakistan! Petrol price could increase by Rs 83.5, diesel by Rs 119

Step 3. You can track your application by clicking on the "Track Your Application" option. The status should reflect as "Applied for Drive" if you have successfully submitted the application. Also Read: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tells employees company not 'held hostage' by Elon Musk offer

Live TV

#mute