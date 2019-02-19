TCS partners Nanoheal to provide self-healing device management solutions

New Delhi: Indian IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced its partnership with Bengaluru-based predictive workspace automation provider Nanoheal to facilitate enterprises' cognitive and self-healing end-user device management solutions.

“TCS and Nanoheal will partner to deliver solutions that combine TCS' expertise in managing workspaces with deep delivery capabilities, across leading organization-wide transformations,with Nanoheal's automated, proactive, self-healing device platform to ensure a seamless, error-free enterprise workspace," the company said in a statement.

The Nanoheal platform provides smart, simple, hands-off tools to automate nearly 90 percent of workspace management operations, drastically reduce resolution time, monitor device performance, and enforce policy and compliance.

"We are thrilled to partner with TCS, as their impressive global reach and proven track record of helping customers navigate the ever-evolving tech landscape will enable us to deliver our collective expertise and capabilities across the corporate marketplace," said Sridhar Santhanam, CEO, Nanoheal.