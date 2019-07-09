close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Consultancy Services

TCS reports nearly 11% rise in first-quarter profit

The Mumbai-headquartered company said its net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 81.31 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) from 73.40 billion rupees a year ago.

TCS reports nearly 11% rise in first-quarter profit

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India`s biggest software services company, reported a 10.8% rise in its first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by a strong performance in its key banking, financial services and insurance segment.

The Mumbai-headquartered company said its net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 81.31 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) from 73.40 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of 78.24 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

TCS posted 11.4% rise in revenue.

Tags:
Tata Consultancy ServicesTCSQ1 Earnings
Next
Story

Ex Apple India Head launches start-up named 'Sofyx'

Must Watch

PT1M5S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour