Tech Billionaire Elon Musk Offers Equity Grant To Twitter Employees At Valuation Nearly $20 Bln: Report

Musk said in December that Twitter is on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" in 2023 as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after the billionaire's takeover.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 07:50 AM IST|Source: Reuters

New Delhi: Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk has offered the social-media company's employees stock grants at a valuation of nearly $20 billion, the Information reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with an email Musk sent to Twitter staff.

The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion that Musk paid to acquire the social media platform, pointing to a drop in Twitter's value. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' emailed request for a comment.

Musk said in December that Twitter is on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" in 2023 as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after the billionaire's takeover.

