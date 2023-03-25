Good News For State Employees! Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Announces 4% DA Hike Due From Jan 1, 2023

New Delhi: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced on Saturday to hike dearness allowance by 4% due from January 1, 2023 for the State employees and pensioners. The DA of the State is now 42% from 38%. The move is expected to cost the State’s treasury over Rs 1640 crore annually. It will benefit over 8 lakh state employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners of Rajasthan.

CM Ashok Gehlot cleared the additional installment to benefit state employees. Moreover, the increase DA will benefit members of Panchayat Samiti and District council.

Rajasthan DA hike has come just a day after the Central government increased 4% DA for employees and pensioners. The Cabinet under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi cleared the additional installment due from January 1, 2023.

केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के अनुरूप राज्य कर्मचारियों के महंगाई भत्ते में 4% की बढ़ोतरी को मंजूरी दी है। अब राज्य कर्मचारियों व पेंशनर्स को 1 जनवरी 2023 से 38% के स्थान पर 42% महंगाई भत्ता देय होगा। कर्मचारियों को संबल देने के लिए राज्य सरकार सालाना करीब 1640 करोड़ रूपए वहन करेगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 25, 2023

Centre Hikes 4% DA On Friday

It will benefit 47.58 lakh employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners. The Cabinet took the decision on Friday in the meeting to release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today has given its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to Pensioners with effect from 01.01.2023," said the government's statement.

It further said that the additional instalment will represent an increase of 4% over the existing rate of 38% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against the price rise. The total dearness allowance now stands at 42 per cent.