Tech companies layoff: This Indian company founder offers jobs to recently fired Indian employees

New Delhi: Tech companies have been laying off their employees at greater percentage globally as experts anticipate recession. There’s a long list of big tech companies that lay off considerable proportion of their staff amid faltering revenue and restructuring businesses. Twitter and Meta had laid off their employees last week as the former fired almost 5% staff globally while former sacked 11,000 employees.

Check the list of tech companies that laid off their employees – From Meta to Twitter, Here's the list of TECH companies that announced layoff in 2022 -- In PICS

Dream 11 founder offers jobs to fired Indian employees:

Employees have been sharing heartful posts after being sacked off from the big tech companies. One former Meta employee shared a post after being fired informing how she laid off while on maturity period. A few days later, Dream 11 founder Harsh Jain has announced to offer jobs to all Indians who had been laid off by the big tech company in tech and design. He urged Indians who had been laid off to spread the word to come back home and to help Indian tech realize our hyper-growth potential in the next decade.

With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (specially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade! (1/3) November 7, 2022

ALSO READ | 'I woke up at 3am...': A former Meta employee shares heartful note after getting fired on maternity leave

“With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (specially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade!,” Harsh Jain tweeted on November 7.

He further said Dream Sports is a profitable company of $8 billion co with 150 million+users. “if you or someone you know fits the above, feel free to reach out to us on indiareturns@dreamsports.group. We @DreamSportsHQ are a profitable, $8 Billion Co with 150 Million+ users and 10 kickass portfolio companies.”

#shamelessplug if you or someone you know fits the above, feel free to reach out to us on indiareturns@dreamsports.group. We @DreamSportsHQ are a profitable, $8 Billion Co with 150 Million+ users and 10 kickass portfolio companies in (2/3) November 7, 2022

Fantasy Sports, NFTs, Sports OTT, FinTech, Sports Experiences etc (@Dream11, @rariohq, @FanCode, @DreamSetGo_Co ) who are constantly looking for great talent, specially with leadership experience in Design, Product & Tech! (3/3) — Harsh Jain (@harshjain85) November 7, 2022

Dream11 is an Indian fantasy sports platform that allows users to play fantasy cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi, handball, basketball, volleyball, rugby, futsal, American football and baseball. In April 2019, Dream11 became the first Indian fantasy sport company to become a unicorn.