Tesla’s Senior Vice President Drew Baglino Resigns Amid Job Cuts

New Delhi: Drew Baglino, the senior vice president of Tesla has stepped down from the company amid Tesla's largest-ever round of job cuts. The carmaker faced the necessity to reduce its global workforce by over 10% due to a slowdown in demand for electric vehicles, leading to significant job cuts of up to 20% in certain divisions.



Baglino comes with 18 years of experience and has been part of Tesla since 2006. He started his career as a firmware and electrical engineer at the company.

Baglino announced his decision to leave the company on X, and wrote "I made the difficult decision to move on from Tesla after 18 years yesterday. I am so thankful to have worked with and learned from the countless incredibly talented people at Tesla over the years."

— Drew Baglino (@baglino) April 15, 2024

Elon Musk responded to this by saying, “Thanks for everything you’ve done for Tesla. Few have contributed as much as you.”

Rohan Patel, who served as Tesla's vice president of public policy and business development has also left the company. Patel, who joined Tesla in 2016 previously worked as a senior advisor to former President Barack Obama focusing on climate and energy issues.

Patel wrote in a post on X , "The past 8 years at Tesla have been filled with every emotion — but the feeling I have today is utmost gratitude..My immigrant parents worked their asses off and as a result I’m the luckiest dude. Lucky to have been a part of @BarackObama’s campaign/administration, and truly honored to have worked at @Tesla to positively changing multiple industries."

Rohan further wrote about his plans which is to spend time as a recess monitor for his second-grade daughter, practice playing the violin, attend various sporting events on his bucket list and finally, take his patient wife on some long-awaited travels.