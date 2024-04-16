India Allows 10,000 Tonnes Of Onion Export To Sri Lanka, UAE

New Delhi: India has permitted the export of 10,000 tonnes of onions to both Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through the National Cooperatives Exports Cooperative, as announced by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification issued late on Monday.

The government has recently permitted an additional 10,000 tonnes of onion exports to the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the previously permitted 24,400 tonnes. The government permitted the export of 50,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh in March. This decision brings the total approved amount of onions for export from India to 99,160 tonnes, despite the ban on shipments imposed in December 2023.

The government has prolonged the prohibition on onion exports until new directives are issued. Initially, in early December 2023, India had banned onion exports until March 2024. According to the DGFT notification, onion exports will only be permitted with the approval of the central government, based on requests from other countries.

However, the central government had made an exception for the export of 'Bangalore rose onion' by waiving the export duty but with a condition. Exporters are required to provide a certificate from the Horticulture Commissioner, Government of Karnataka, confirming the type and quantity of Bangalore Rose Onion intended for export.

In response to increasing onion prices, the central government has been releasing onions from its reserve stock. Previously, the government had planned to keep 3 lakh tonnes of onions as buffer stock for the 2023-24 season, compared to 2.51 lakh tonnes in the previous season of 2022-23.