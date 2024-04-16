Advertisement
India Allows 10,000 Tonnes Of Onion Export To Sri Lanka, UAE

This brings the total amount of approved onion exports from India to 79,160 tonnes, surpassing the ban on shipments imposed in December 2023. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India Allows 10,000 Tonnes Of Onion Export To Sri Lanka, UAE File Photo

New Delhi: India has permitted the export of 10,000 tonnes of onions to both Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through the National Cooperatives Exports Cooperative, as announced by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification issued late on Monday. 

The government has recently permitted an additional 10,000 tonnes of onion exports to the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the previously permitted 24,400 tonnes. The government permitted the export of 50,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh in March. This decision brings the total approved amount of onions for export from India to 99,160 tonnes, despite the ban on shipments imposed in December 2023. (Also Read: Banks Must Provide Simple Key Facts Statement To Borrowers On Terms Of Loans: RBI)

The government has prolonged the prohibition on onion exports until new directives are issued. Initially, in early December 2023, India had banned onion exports until March 2024. According to the DGFT notification, onion exports will only be permitted with the approval of the central government, based on requests from other countries. (Also Read: TCS Announces New Delivery Center In Brazil; To Create 1600 Jobs Over Five Years)

However, the central government had made an exception for the export of 'Bangalore rose onion' by waiving the export duty but with a condition. Exporters are required to provide a certificate from the Horticulture Commissioner, Government of Karnataka, confirming the type and quantity of Bangalore Rose Onion intended for export.

In response to increasing onion prices, the central government has been releasing onions from its reserve stock. Previously, the government had planned to keep 3 lakh tonnes of onions as buffer stock for the 2023-24 season, compared to 2.51 lakh tonnes in the previous season of 2022-23.

