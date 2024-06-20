This 26-Year-Old Tech Startup CEO Spent Rs 12.51 Lakh On Pizza For Clients, Ended Up Earning Revenues Worth Rs 8.3 Crore

New Delhi: Deciding to start your own business can seem challenging but if you have a business plan that you are determined to pursue then you are bound to taste success in your entrepreneurial journey.

The successful business journey of Matthew Parkhurst, co-founder and CEO of New York-based tech startup Antimetal, manifests that the stepping stone to becoming a successful business person is finding a business idea that you can pursue.

A good business idea, with some planning and preparation, helped Parkhurst launch his tech startup and become his own full-time boss.

The 26-year-old Parkhurst spent $15,000 (Approx. Rs 12.51 lakh) to buy pizzas for potential clients. The pizza boxes contained his company’s name Antimetal. Two months later, Antimetal earned more than $1 million (Approx. Rs 8.34 crore) in revenue when around 75 companies that he delivered the pizza turned into his clients, according to CNBC Make It.

Parkhurst already had an idea of the business he’d like to start. He was ready for the new venture and was looking for some direction when in April he sent out pizzas from local pizzerias in New York and San Francisco in boxes that contained his company’s name and contact information. Parkhurst wanted people to know about his company which was in its beta phase.

In his case, good decisions with careful planning made the path forward smooth for him. Parkhurst spent $15,000 to buy pizzas for clients and in two months his company Antimetal earned more than $1 million in revenue.

Several companies signed up with Antimetal among which was San Francisco-based data analysis startup Julius AI of Rahul Sonwalkar.