This Employee Opt To Quit 6-Figure Salary Job Rather Than Return To Office Full-Time

New Delhi: As more and more company are reversing the trend of work from home trend after the onslaught of Covid-19, some employees are feeling difficult to return to the office. Felicia, an administrator in Arizona who is 53 years old, has made the difficult choice to leave her position rather than go back to work full-time. Despite making six figures, she puts her desire for flexibility and independence ahead of financial security.

Felicia believed she "doesn't need to be in the office" to carry out her responsibilities, and the idea of going back to a conventional workplace is unappealing, according to Business Insider.

Felicia's office has been using a hybrid approach for the past 18 months, allowing her to maintain a healthy work-life balance by working from home three days a week and at the office for the other two.

Felicia claims that she was more effective and could focus better without interruptions and distractions during her remote workdays.

Felicia, however, felt she had no choice but to resign when her employer requested her to come back to the office full-time. She looked forward to her in-office days with her coworkers and cherished the peaceful concentration of working from home.

Felicia has observed that in-person gossip has turned into a distraction with the return to full-time office job, and she feels like she is seeing less of her team, according to Business Insider.

When stopped in traffic and feeling frustrated about being stuck while she had a meeting to attend, she realised it was time to leave her work. She questioned whether the commute was necessary and what effect it was having on her health.

Some managers still display "productivity phobia," the worry that remote workers may not be working as hard as those in the office, despite the trend towards efficiency and cost-cutting.

Felicia claims that the supervisors at her former employer had the mistaken impression that hybrid workers were less productive than their in-office counterparts. She and her coworkers who also worked remotely from home discovered that they could finish the majority of their tasks without being interrupted or distracted.

Felicia witnessed some of her coworkers depart for entirely remote or hybrid positions despite the fact that she was succeeding in the hybrid model, which made her lament the prior work-life balance.

She continued by saying that tight return-to-work requirements could have a negative effect on productivity and drive some employees away, even if they were otherwise happy with their jobs.

This might be particularly true, in Felicia's opinion, for people who like remote or hybrid work settings. According to her, if employers implement rigid return-to-office requirements, these workers may eventually leave the company, regardless of how satisfied they are with their jobs.