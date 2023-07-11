trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633914
'This Explains Beautifully Why It’s Not Easy...' Anand Mahindra Shares An Interesting Video As He Tries Hard To Learn Spanish - Watch

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Learning a different language can be a challenging endeavor, particularly when it comes to actively speaking and writing. It requires full focus and dedication, especially when venturing beyond one's mother tongue. There are various aspects to consider when learning a language, which can often be confusing.

Languages that utilize the Latin script are generally considered easier to learn compared to languages with different scripts like Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, or Arabic. However, it is by no means a walk in the park.

Anand Mahindra shared a video highlighting the difficulties of learning Spanish, stating that it beautifully explains why it's not an easy task. He is motivated to learn Spanish because both his son-in-law and grandson are Spanish speakers. He primarily uses Duolingo, a free language learning app, to acquire the language skills.

In the video, the influencer asks for the Spanish equivalents of specific English words. Many of these words have similar pronunciations in Spanish. Consequently, when the influencer tries to string all the words together in Spanish, they sound mostly the same. This makes it challenging for non-Spanish speakers to grasp the language.

 Overall, learning a new language requires considerable effort, regardless of the script or linguistic nuances involved.

