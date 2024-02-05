This Indian Businessman, Donated Rs 829734 Crore, Considered Most Charitable Man Of The Last Century--Can You Guess The Name?

New Delhi: Wealth always receives part of its value from how it is bestowed. Every aspect of this statement is embodied by Jamsetji Tata, the revered Indian business magnate. The founder of Tata Group, Jamsetji is considered the biggest philanthropist in the world over the last 100 years, a list prepared by EdelGive Foundation and Hurun Report 2021 had stated.

Jamsetji topped the list of the world’s most generous person in the 2021 list, thus outshining well-known people like Mukesh Ambani and Azim Premji.

The world regards him as a legend because he was not only a phenomenal wealth producer but also a progressive philanthropist, who believed in distributing the wealth he created.

At at top of the EdelGive Foundation and Hurun Report 2021 list was Jamsetji Tata, the father of Indian industry, followed by Bill and Melinda Gates, Warren Buffet, Henry Hughes, and George Soros.

"Whilst American and European philanthropists may have dominated the thinking of philanthropy over the last century, Jamsetji Tata, founder of India’s Tata Group, is the world’s biggest philanthropist," Rupert Hoogewerf, the chairman and chief researcher at Hurun had said in a statement.

With an estimated then USD 102.4 billion total donation value, Jamsetji Tata was the biggest philanthropist in the world of the last century. Based on the value of listed entities, the overall charitable value of Tata comprises 66% of Tata Sons, which is believed to be USD 100 billion.

In the 1870s, the Founder of the Tata group began with a textile mill in central India. His vision enabled India to vault into the ranks of industrialized nations, inspire the country's steel and power industries, and lay the groundwork for technical education.

His humaneness was what made Jamsetji truly exceptional. He made considerable donations mostly for education and medical purposes.

Jamsetji passed away in 1904, after which his son Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, carries on his legacy by overseeing the conglomerate's philanthropic endeavors.

There is only one other Indian on the list of the Top 50 worldwide philanthropists and that is Azim Premji, the founder of Wipro, who generously donated USD 22 billion, the EdelGive Foundation and Hurun Report 2021 said.