THIS is most expensive substance in universe, even a single gram of which America cannot buy; Here's all you need to know

New Delhi: The estimated cost of something called "antimatter" is about to astound anyone who thinks that only diamonds and gold are pricey. Tritium, painite, and California 252 are not the most expensive materials on earth. It is antimatter, which is described in current physics as a substance made up of the opposite particles (or "partners") of the corresponding particles in "regular" matter. Simply said, it is a matter made up of elementary particles that are the antiparticles of the particles that make up regular matter.

There are many definitions, explanations, and movies available about antimatter. But you may see the Tom Hanks-led 2009 movie Angels & Demons for a fictionalised account of its absolute greatness. According to Live Science, antimatter is "ordinary stuff with the opposite electric charge." (Also Read: THIS company makes the world's most expensive beer in history at WHOPPING cost; Here's everything you need to know)

It continues, "A negative-charged electron has an antimatter counterpart known as a positron. An electron-like particle with a positive charge is known as a positron. Neutrons and other electric-charge-free particles are frequently the spouses of their own antimatter. However, it is still unknown whether the mysterious neutrinos, which are likewise neutral, are their own antiparticles. (Also Read: THIS is the world's most expensive Tea in history at the WHOPPING cost of Rs 9 crore per kg; Here's everything you want to know)

Real antimatter exists. It is not merely a plot device from science fiction. The only issue is that antimatter is incredibly rare, and researchers are baffled as to why.

Antimatter should have destroyed all the matter in the cosmos, according to several interesting fact lists about it, and humanity has only produced a very little amount of it. It may also one day be used as fuel for spacecraft. When we talk about the creation of the cosmos, antimatter comes up as well.

With a paper written by Paul Dirac in 1928, the modern theory of antimatter was born. However, countless investigations into its characteristics and possibilities were done over the ensuing decades without coming to any definitive conclusions.