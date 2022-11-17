THIS is the world's most expensive Tea in history at the WHOPPING cost of Rs 9 crore per kg; Here's everything you want to know

New Delhi: For Indians, tea evokes feelings. Chai is more than simply a drink in a nation where tea is revered. There are many different flavours of flavoured tea available worldwide, but are you familiar with the most expensive tea leaves? Here is about the priciest tea in the entire world, the price of which will astound you.

The Chinese beverage known as Da Hong Pao Tea is the most expensive tea in history. This tea leaf's name is one of the priciest teas available anywhere in the world. In 2016, it costs INR 6,72,000 each pot. You can currently approximate its value. In essence, it costs more than 30 times as much in gold. (Also Read: THIS company makes the world's most expensive beer in history at WHOPPING cost; Here's everything you need to know)

It is costly because it is scarce and hence pricey and exclusive. In China's Fujian Province's Wuyi Mountains, da-hong pao is grown. This tea has a lot of health benefits that you are probably not even aware of. (Also Read: Earn up to Rs 3 lakhs per month by just investing Rs 25,000 in THIS business; Details inside)

Flavonoids, tea polyphenols, theophylline, and caffeine are all present. Drinking Da Hong Pao may reduce fatigue and promote blood circulation. Edema and water retention could potentially be treated with it. It lessens the negative consequences of smoking and drinking.

Alcohol and nicotine levels could be lowered by the components in Da Hong Pao. Da Hong Pao is beneficial for the skin and aids with weight loss. Finally, it aids in cough relief and phlegm reduction.

Why this is so costly?

On his way to Beijing for an exam, a student became very ill. When a monk from Tianxin Temple came across him, he brewed a bowl of tea from Wuyi Mountain specifically for the scholar. The student thereafter felt much more alert and well-rested. Later, he won the exam's top spot.

He returned to the temple to give thanks to the monk who had spared him. Later, he utilises this tea to recover the emperor from his illness. The scholar was given a red robe by the emperor as payment, and he instructed him to hang the robe from the tea tree. At that time, wearing a red robe was regarded as a high honour.

As a gesture of appreciation for the emperor's recovery, the emperor also ordered that all officials passing through this location place their red robes on the tea trees. The tea trees were therefore given the moniker Big Red Robe, or Da Hong Pao in Chinese.