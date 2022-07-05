NewsBusinessCompanies
Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that "startup employee" and "startup founders" are currently the most searched-for keywords on Shaadi.com.

New Delhi: Being a public servant or a graduate from a prestigious institute used to be regarded as social currency in the matrimonial market, but it appears that this is no longer the case. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, recently remarked that the most-searched phrase on Shaadi.com is not IAS or IPS officer, as one might anticipate. Instead, “startup founder” now tops the list of popular keywords on the matrimonial platform.

The minister made the remark while speaking at Digital India Week. Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that "startup employee" and "startup founders" are currently the most searched-for keywords on Shaadi.com, according to credible sources. Read More: ED raids 40 locations linked to Vivo, other Chinese firms in money laundering case

"Let me conclude by sharing something that someone recently informed me," Chandrasekhar stated in his closing remarks at Digital India Week. "I'm reliably told on Shaadi.com — reliably told by someone else — that the keyword that is now most frequently looked for is not IAS, not IPS, not Tata firm or Birla company, but startup employee or startup founder." Read More: India’s unemployment rate in June lowest in last one year, reveals CMIE data

 

It's unclear whether the minister was kidding or speaking seriously, though his response to the post on Twitter suggests the former.

"Just for laughs," Chandrasekhar replied to a tweet regarding his remarks.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. PM Modi stated at the ceremony that the central government's flagship programme Digital India has relieved the poor of corruption and is trying to eliminate intermediaries in all fields.

