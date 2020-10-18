This is the reason why Apple removed charger, Earpods from iPhone 12 box

American technology giant Apple launched its iPhone 12 series smartphones consisting of the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone Pro Max on October 13.

The new iPhone 12 is equipped with several new new features such as better low-light photography, special night mode in the selfie camera and a faster processor. But Apple has made one unique change to its iPhone 12 lineup as the company has removed the charger and the Earpods from the iPhone 12 box.

According to Apple, it has been done to achieve the environment goals set by the company. It is to be noted that Apple wants to become 100% carbon neutral by 2030. The Cupertino-based firm said that by removing the charger and the Earpods from the iPhone 12 box, it will be able to reduce the packaging by 70% and this will also allow the company to ship more devices at the same time. Apple said that this will help in reduction of shipping-related emissions.

Now, Apple has provided a detailed explanation about its decision. In an interview with Good Morning America, Apple’s VP of iPhone marketing said that majority of iPhone users already have charger and earpods from their previous iPhones and this is the reason why the company decided to remove these accessories from the iPhone 12 box.

“People often already have all that [charger and earpods]. It’s sitting around in their house. They have multiple ones. And so, it was kind of not the right thing to do in terms of the larger environmental goals and the larger benefits to the environment,” Kaiann Drance, VP iPhone marketing told the publication.

Notably, Apple is shipping the USB Type-C to lightning cable with the phone and this cable has been designed to work with any standard USB Type-C adapter.