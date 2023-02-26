‘This Man Is a Global Star…’: Anand Mahindra Praises Ram Charan After International Success of 'RRR' Film; Actor Replies

New Delhi: The movie RRR has broken many records and won several International accolades including Golden Globe Awards for 'Naatu Naatu' and Hollywood Critics Association Awards. Recently, RRR star Ram Charan came into an interview show called ‘GMA3: You Need To Know’ of American media channel ABC after Naatu Naatu became the first song from an Indian film production to be Oscar-nominated for best original song.

Taking the social media, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra praised RRR star Ram Charan and hailed him the international star. “This man is a Global Star. Period,” Anand Mahindra tweeted. His post has received so far over 1.8M impressions.

Ram Charan replying on Anand Mahindra’s tweet said, “Thank you so much sir! It’s India’s time now to shine in every field and form.”

Thank you so much Sir!

It’s India’s time now to shine in every field and form — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 25, 2023

'RRR' has now beaten Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. Not just that, 'RRR' bagged two other awards in the 'Best Original Song' and 'Best Stunts' categories. Film's director SS Rajamouli ecstatically accepted the award on behalf of the team and made quite an impressive address. He said, "I think I need to go backstage and check...I think I'll be starting growing wings already...with the second one! Thank you so much it means a lot! I can't express in words how much it means..."