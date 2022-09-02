New Delhi: Internet of Things is the future. It’s is an indispensable part of the Industry 4.0 where businesses are moving away from monolithic, single-device models and towards more modular, micro-services-based strategies.

TIF labs is one of the startups which is working towards Digitlization and IOT solutions. It was founded in 2016 as an e-commerce platform Robocraze, which is now India’s trusted store for Robotics & Elecronic Components. The startup is contantly working to find solutions on the persistent challenges of the industries such as automation, centralised dashboards, RPA, IIoT, edge computing, AI/ML based condition monitoring and data driven decision making.

“TIF stand for Think.Innovate.Fabricate and that is what we do. We are a customer-focused and innovation-driven company with a very young and dynamic team of Hardware and Software Engineers. We have seen fast-paced growth while being boot-strapped so far and are now looking to raise funds to unlock the next round of growth.” said Pranay Agarwal - CEO at TIF Labs.

TIF labs’ flagship product ‘IOTIF’ is an IOT Trainer kit installed in 600+ Engineering colleges and Training Institutes Pan-India. It promotes hands-on IoT leaning in students. The product has also been installed in 150 ITI colleges of Karnataka, in collaboration with TATA Technologies for GoK.

TIF labs is planning now to set up a manufacturing unit for IoT products, semiconductors moduels, and controllers as an an initiative to reduce the dependency of import from neighbouring countries.