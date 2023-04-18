Tim Cook Relishes Vada Pav With Madhuri Dixit, Shares Picture

Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday relished his first 'vada pav' here, with none other than Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Sharing a picture of him enjoying the local delicacy at a city restaurant, Cook thanked Madhuri for introducing him to Vada Pav.

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

Dixit had earlier shared a picture with Cook with the caption: "Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!"

Cook is in India to launch the company's first retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi, as Apple doubles down on its India plans.