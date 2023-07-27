Tirupati Balaji Ki Kripaa: When Kishore Biyani Shared How Big Bazaar Learnt Crowd Management From Temples

New Delhi: Kishore Biyani, the visionary founder of Future Group, holds significant prominence in the Indian retail industry. Through his ingenuity and strategic acumen, he has played a pivotal role in shaping India's retail landscape.

Recently, in an insightful podcast featuring Nikhil Kamath from Zerodha, Sujeet Kumar from Udaan, and Vidit Aatrey from Meesho, Biyani graciously shared his wealth of experiences and invaluable lessons from managing Big Bazaar, a prominent retail chain under Future Retail.

During the podcast, Biyani recounted a fascinating learning experience when he visited the renowned Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. His goal was to understand the temple authorities' remarkable crowd management techniques in the face of a massive influx of devotees. Inspired by the temple's exceptional management practices, he sought to apply these lessons to the bustling environment of his own Big Bazaar stores.



"When faced with immense crowds in our Big Bazaar stores, we turned to the Tirupati temple to learn crowd management," Biyani explained, expressing his admiration for the temple's highly effective methods.

Continuing the conversation, Biyani highlighted his company's unwavering commitment to staying attuned to societal changes in the country. For the past 15 years, Future Group has undertaken a "Bharat darshan" every six months, meticulously recording and analyzing evolving trends in Indian society. He firmly believed that valuable insights and wisdom could be gleaned from various sources, empowering him to implement innovative strategies in his retail ventures.

Moreover, Biyani attributed his inspiration for Big Bazaar to the iconic Sarvana stores in Chennai. Witnessing their model of offering a wide array of products under one roof left an indelible impression on him, shaping his vision for the retail giant.

In a captivating trailer for the podcast, Nikhil Kamath aptly dubbed Kishore Biyani as the "OG of commerce" and the "Godfather of Indian Retail," recognizing his profound impact and pioneering spirit in the retail domain.

You can watch the full episode of the podkast on Nikhil Kamath's Youtube Channel