Tourist Shocked As This Restaurant Slaps Rs 180 Charge For Cutting Sandwich Into Half

New Delhi: Unidentified foreign traveller eating at Bar Pace in the renowned vacation destination Gera Lario, Italy, was shocked to see a Rs 182 charge for a "diviso da meta" or "cutting in half" cost for his toasted sandwich. The traveller voiced his shock by asking, "We have to play because the toast was cut in half?" after posting a picture of the receipt on Tripadvisor.

The receipt indicated that the contentious sandwich-cutting fee raised the sandwich's overall cost from $7.50 to $9.50, which was more than the cost of an espresso. Cristina Biacchi, the cafe's owner, refuted the accusation by stating that extra demands come at a fee.

According to Biacchi, the cost was justified by the fact that using two plates instead of one required more time and effort to wash them. She added that the sandwich had French fries on it, which took longer to carve.



According to Biacchi, the charge would have been eliminated from the bill if the customer had complained at the time. This episode is not the first of its like to occur in Italy; in the past, visitors have lamented the exorbitant cost of their meals.

It appears that tourists in Italy are still troubled by the issue of unexpected lunch prices.