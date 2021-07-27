TV commercials continue to brighten sheen of celebrities, study shows stellar endorsements during COVID period

The demand for FMCG, Personal Care & Hygiene, Household Items, IT and Health sectors has seen an unprecedented demand during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Consequently, the advertisement of the products in the said category have also seen widespread coverage with big names endorsing them on TV advertisements.

According to a survey by a well-known company, these advertisement have increased the screen time of celebrities in a way that was never seen before. Data from all the TV channels was collected between January 2021 to June 2021 to find out which celebrity has been the most visible on TV. The celebrities' screen time on each channel was computed and it was found that the following celebrities had massive screen Time based on their TV commercials.

Akshay Kumar, has been seen selling different products on different channels with a total of 33 hours a day screen time. At number two is Kiara Advani with 18 hours of screen time. Alia Bhatt secured the third spot. She has registered a screen time of 16 hours. At number four is Ranveer Singh with a total screen time of 14 hours. Kareena Kapoor had a screen time of 12 Hours, while Amitabh Bachchan appeared for 11 hours roughly in TV ads. Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Shraddha Kapoor were also seen selling different items on different channels for 10 hours a day.

Among the celebrity couples with highest number of brand endorsements, Akshay Kumar along with wife Twinkle is at the first position with 39 brands in his kitty. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are endorsing 32 brands. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have 30 brands. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have 28 brands. Kareena and Saif are doing 19 brand endorsements.

Speaking of the entire ad space on TV, film actors have 46 percent ad space while film actresses have 40 percent ad space. Sportsperson have 12 percent ad space while TV actors have 2 percent and TV actresses have 1 percent TV ad space.

Based on the data one could sum up that although due to the closure of cinema halls during the COVID Pandemic Bollywood stars could not be seen on the big, however their screen time was not compromised nevertheless –thanks to TV commercials.

