Twitter to roll out 'Blue for Business' feature for companies; Here's all you need to know

New Delhi: Twitter has announced to roll out ‘Blue for Business’ that will help companies and their affiliates to distinguish and verify themselves on the microblogging platform. Twitter Business accounts will now show a square company badge next to their display names. Moreover, the feature will allow companies to link their main verified accounts with their employees’ accounts to let users know if someone actually work in the that company or not. However, Twitter is currently piloting Twitter Blue for Business with a limited number of businesses but plan to expland the program next year.

“By creating this connection, we’re making it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations–on Twitter. Businesses can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players or movie characters can all be affiliated. You name it, we got it. Each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle based on a list provided by the parent business,” the company said in the press release.

“This is an incredible moment for businesses to further incorporate their affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands into the DNA of Twitter. In the future, we plan to layer more value into the offering to help businesses and their affiliates get the most from Twitter,” the company added.

Currently, Twitter is testing the new feature in a pilot mode. Twitter employee Esther Crawford posted the screenshot on Twitter and wrote, “We’re launching the pilot of Blue for Business so beginning today you’ll start seeing company badges on select profiles. We’ll soon be expanding the program and look forward to having more businesses added in the new year!”