Twitter users vote in favour for Elon Musk to STEP DOWN as head of Twitter - Read details

New Delhi: Twitter users have voted in favor of Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter. In the final result, over 57.5% users called Elon Musk to step down as the head of Twitter. Musk asked in the poll whether he should step down from the position. He further said he would abide by the results of that poll.

As the final results came of the Twitter poll agaist Elon Musk, he has to comment on his position regarding it. He hasn’t yet said anything about it. If his words are true, he would step down from the role.

Earlier, he tweeted, “As saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

Elon Musk had bought Twitter in a whopping deal of $44 billion at a cost of $54.21 per share. Since his takeover as a head, he made some drastic changes including laying off Twitter ex-CEO Parag Agrawal and charging for blue tick.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Twitteratis have mixed feeling regarding Elon Musk’s poll

A Twitter user named Steve Rudden, “People voting yes do realize that Elon is still going to own Twitter, he’s just going to find someone to take on the day to day operations, but have say in everything, sooo your yes vote is meaningless.”

Another user Richard Staff wrote, “I've spent my entire life following the Mets and this is the most pathetic thing I've ever seen.”

A Twitter user named Zsolt Whilhelm wrote, “Let me predict the consequences of this poll: If „yes“, Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor. If „no“, Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor.”