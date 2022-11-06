'Twitter will...': Elon Musk tells a user how the company will stop scammers impersonating popular accounts
Twitter will suspend the account attempting impersonation and keep the money. So if scammers want to do this a million times, the platform will take the whole bunch of money.
- Twitter rolls out Blue tick subscription in five countries.
- Twitter will suspend impersonating accounts and keep the money: Elon Musk.
- Blue subscription is only for iOS users as of now.
Trending Photos
New Dehi: Twitter is rolling out Twitter blue susbscription around the world. If a question comes up in your mind about people may impersonate others and buy the verify blue tick, you are not alone. Elon Musk has resolved this query of a Twitter user and tells how Twitter will deal with scammers. Tech billionaire is in full spree to defend his plan to charge money for blue tick subscription on a monthly basis and to resolve the queries of people around the world. Speaking on the issue of impersonation of previsouly ‘verified profiles’ with a new profile having a ‘paid blue tick’, Elon Musk replied that Twitter will suspend the account attempting impersonation and keep the money.
ALSO READ | BYJU's ropes in Lionel Messi, Twitteratis troll company for hypocrite nature
He further added that so if scammers want to do this a million times,that’s just a whole bunch of free money.
A Twitter user named Rahul Kumar Pandey asked the question of impersonating profies and buying blue ticks from Elon Musk. He wrote, "Hey@elonmusk. I just want an answer, only one What if someone impersonate the previously ‘verified profiles’ with a new profile having a ‘paid blue tick’? #TwitterBlue.”
Hey @elonmusk
I just want an answer, only one
What if someone impersonate the previously ‘verified profiles’ with a new profile having a ‘paid blue tick’?#TwitterBlue — Rahul Kumar Pandey (@raaahulpandey) November 5, 2022
ALSO READ | Wipro announces 100% variable pay for its employees - Check details
Replying to that question, Elon Musk wrote, “Great question. Twitter will suspend the account attempting impersonation and keep the money! So if scammers want to do this a million times, that’s just a whole bunch of free money.”
Great question. Twitter will suspend the account attempting impersonation and keep the money!
So if scammers want to do this a million times, that’s just a whole bunch of free money. pic.twitter.com/QUrxqb59I0— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022
Video Content in 42 min Chunks
Twitter new chief Elon Musk has announced to roll out a new feature in Twitter that allows users to break longer videos into 42 min chunks at 1080 resolution in the new Blue. He informed that the 42 min limit will be fixed next month. It is to be noted that Twitter has rolled out new Twitter blue subscription in the 5 countires as of now in which users have to pay $8 per month to get the verification blue tick. It is yet to be launched for Android users.
If twitter could handle the full length feature videos that I produce and can offer a similar monetization system like YouTube does, I would consider uploading my full videos here too for sure. https://t.co/JsYw9DI9oO — Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) November 5, 2022
Live Tv
More Stories