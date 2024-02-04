New Delhi: City taxis and app-based aggregators such as Uber and Ola are required to follow the recently announced fare structure by the Karnataka Transport Department. The department issued a new directive on Saturday, mandating a uniform fare for both app-based cab aggregators and city taxis. According to news agency PTI, the revised fares would be applicable across the state with immediate effect.

Previously, the two categories of taxis had different fare structures. The updated fare system now classifies cabs into three categories based on the vehicle's cost. (Also Read: Indian Startups Raised $732 Mn Across 107 Deals In January 2024 Amid Layoffs)

New Fare Structure

-For vehicles whose purchase cost is Rs 10 lakh or below, the minimum fare has been fixed at Rs 100 for up to four km with a charge of Rs 24 for every additional km.

-For those costing between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, the minimum fare is Rs 115, and per km cost Rs 28.

-For those costing above 15 lakh, the minimum fare is set at Rs 130 with Rs 32 charged for each additional kilometre.

Waiting, Toll Charges and GST

-As for waiting charges, the first five minutes are free, after which passengers would be charged Re 1 for every minute.

-the app-based aggregators can collect five per cent GST and toll charges from the passengers.

-For cabs booked between 12 am and 6 am, operators can charge an extra 10 per cent. (Also Read: RBI Likely To Continue Status-Quo On Short-Term Lending Rate, Say Experts)

Notably, the order clearly states that no cab aggregators will be allowed to collect extra charges.

(With Inputs From PTI)