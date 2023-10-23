New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move, Uber, the renowned ride-hailing service, has announced its foray into the world of air travel, launching an exciting hot air balloon service over Turkey's picturesque Cappadocia region. With an aim to elevate both tourism and their business prospects, this strategic move marks a significant milestone in Uber's expansion beyond conventional ride-hailing.

According to recent reports from Bloomberg, eager travelers can now secure their seats for a breathtaking 1.5-hour flight over the captivating UNESCO-listed volcanic landscape for a mere $159, using the Uber app's Reserve section.

Renowned for its ancient cave cities and historic churches dating back to the 10th century, Cappadocia has long been a gem in Turkey's tourism industry, accounting for approximately 10 percent of the anticipated 44.6 million foreign visitors in 2022.

Notably, Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has set an ambitious target of welcoming 60 million tourists to Cappadocia by 2023.

Aligning with Turkey's centenary year, as reported by The Telegraph, Uber has also generously offered complimentary rides to the first 100 customers, aiming to spark widespread excitement and anticipation.

However, in a shift from its traditional on-demand model, Uber's hot air balloon service necessitates advance bookings of at least 12 hours through the dedicated Reserve section on their app, as highlighted in The Telegraph report.

In a recent press release, cited by Bloomberg, Uber underscored Turkey's rapid growth as one of its key markets, citing an impressive surge of over 50 percent in the number of trips booked via their app compared to the previous year.

Notably, the presence of more than 30,000 active taxi drivers across nine major Turkish cities serves as a testament to the country's significant role in Uber's global strategy.