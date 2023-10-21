Invest Once In THIS LIC Scheme, And Reap A Whopping Return Of Rs 93 Lakh

New Delhi: Investing wisely is key to securing your future, and in India, the options are abundant. Among the various investment choices available, opting for insurance is one of the safest ways to safeguard not just your future, but also that of your family. Indian citizens have long trusted the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) for their insurance needs.

Dive into the world of hassle-free investing and ensure a worry-free future with LIC's trusted Dhan Varsha 866 Plan!

LIC Dhan Varsha 866 Plan: Death Benefit

Under Option 1, the nominee receives 1.25 times the Tabular Premium as the Sum Assured on Death. For instance, if a single premium of Rs 10 lakh has been paid, the nominee will receive Rs 12.5 lakhs along with the accrued guaranteed addition bonus, ensuring a substantial financial cushion in case of an unfortunate event.

Option 2, on the other hand, provides 10 times the Tabular Premium as the Sum Assured on Death. If, for instance, a customer pays a single premium of Rs 10 lakh, the nominee will receive Rs 1 crore with the accrued guaranteed bonus in the event of an unforeseen demise.

LIC Dhan Varsha 866 Plan: Eligibility And Other Terms & Conditions

Minimum Age for Entry:

- 3 years (completed) for a policy term of 15 years

- 8 years (completed) for a policy term of 10 years