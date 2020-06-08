हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uber

Uber launches hourly rentals for multi-hour, multi-stop needs

Riders will have the option to select from multiple hourly packages, up to a maximum of 12-hours.

Uber launches hourly rentals for multi-hour, multi-stop needs

Bengaluru: Uber on Monday launched Hourly Rentals, a 24x7 on-demand, intra-city service, which allows riders to retain a car with its driver for several hours, and make multiple stops on their journey.

Through the new service, Uber aims to provide riders the convenience they would get with their own car starting at a price point of Rs 189 for a one-hour/ ten km package, it said in a statement.

Riders will have the option to select from multiple hourly packages, up to a maximum of 12-hours.

The service is available in 17 cities -- Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Kochi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kanpur and Bhopal--, the statement added.

Tags:
UberTaxiUber app
Next
Story

Row over undelivered jets as Airbus threatens to sue airlines
  • 2,56,611Confirmed
  • 7,135Deaths

Full coverage

  • 69,23,836Confirmed
  • 4,00,243Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M20S

#IndiaKaDNA - Exclusive interview of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti