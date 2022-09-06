Bengaluru: Floods caused by relentless rains haven't left even rich untouched in Bengaluru. In a viral video on social media showing Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal's family was forced to evacuate on a tractor. He said on Twitter that his family and pet Albus had been evacuated on a Tractor from their society that was now submerged. Things were bad now and take care. Besides, he asked to DM him if anyone need any help.

(ALSO READ: Realme C33 set to launch today at 12 pm on Flipkart; Check spec, prices, more)

Bengaluru relentless rains have been wreaking great havoc across the city for the past few days. Many areas have been submerged and people were in need to be evacuated immediately.

(ALSO READ: Amazon announced Great Indian Festival Sale 2022; Check details)

While sharing the video on Twitter handle, Gaurav Munjal wrote, “Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help.”

Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help. pic.twitter.com/MYnGgyvfx0 — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) September 6, 2022

Anand Mahindra also shared a video

Anand Mahindra has also shared a video in which showing people using a crane to cross a flooded stretch in Bengaluru. He wrote, “I second that thought. Where there’s a will, there’s a way…”. However, some twitter users criticized him over his tweet, saying people were dying and being forced to evacuate their homes.